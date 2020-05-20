Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A total of 292 Nigerians stranded in the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrived in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed the arrival on Twitter on Wednesday.

The evacuees, the minister added, were transported back to the country by the Saudi Arabian Government.

Onyeama also said the majority of the returnees were nursing mothers and children, disclosing that they were all comfortably settled in hotels in fulfilment of the 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

‘We received 292 evacuees stranded in Saudi Arabia yesterday. The Saudi Government transported them to Abuja. A large number are nursing mothers and children and they are all comfortably settled in hotels under the mandatory 14 days quarantine,’ Onyeama indicated in the tweet.