Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Chinese Philanthropist Jack Ma on Monday disclosed that second donation to African 54 countries would soon arrive Ethiopia, the headquarters of African Union, for onward distribution to countries in the continent to enable them respond to coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Ma, who disclosed the information in his Twitter page, said the expected content of the second consignment includes 500 ventilators; 200,000 suits and face shields; 200,000 thermometers; one million swabs and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves.

A few weeks ago, the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation donated similar medical supplies to Africa which was distributed among the 54 countries in the continent during the initial outbreak of the pandemic in the continent.

The entrepreneur also announced an additional donation of urgent medical equipment, including 800 ventilators, 300,000 sets of protective gowns and 300,000 face shields to hospitals in Europe in the spirit of “one world one fight”.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, at a press conference in Abuja, a few weeks ago, confirmed that THE Federal Ministry of Health haD taken delivery of medical supplies donated by the Chinese philanthropist through the Jack Ma Foundation for a response to the coronavirus.

“Jack Ma donated medical kits to African countries and it landed in Ethiopia, being the headquarters of the African Union. The one meant for Nigeria was delivered to the Federal Ministry of Health headquarters in Abuja, as directed by the donor. I was supposed to receive it personally but I couldn’t because of my busy schedule. Permanent Secretary was assigned to do that on my behalf.

“Inventory of the items has been taken. I can confirm that I received 100, 000 pieces of face mask; 20, 000 piece of test kits; 9,999 pieces of face shield; and 1,100 of pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The distribution has commenced and Lagos, as expected, will take lion shares. I have written to a thank you letter to Jack Ma for the donation,” the minister had said.