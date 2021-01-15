From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Following the devastating effects of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Edo State government, yesterday, reviewed its curfew from 10pm to 5am effect from Friday (today), January 15.

The government also fixes February 1 as a tentative date for resumption of schools across the state owing to increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among children and young adults.

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki who revealed this to newsmen during a meeting with the state’s COVID-19 response team in Benin City said the tentative date was to allow time for appropriate compliance to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

He noted that the postponement of resumption became necessary owing to rise in infection rates among children and youths in the state.

He added that a monitoring team from the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) would oversee compliance before the proposed date.

The governor, who also expressed displeasure at the way people flout the COVID-19 preventive measures, said they have set up a team to enforce compliance to the regulation..

“Anybody found guilty of any of the regulation would be charged or compelled to undertake community services.

“My good people of Edo State, the battle against COVID-19 is one that will must fight together. The second wave is here with us, and we are confident because of the accomplishments in the first wave”, he said.