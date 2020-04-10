Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients have been discharged after receiving their second negative test results, thereby bringing the number of discharged cases to five in the state.

He made the confirmation on his Twitter handle: @seyiamakinde, on Friday afternoon.

Makinde, who is the Chairman of Oyo State COVID-19 Taskforce, stated that the three persons were discharged on Thursday, urging people to adhere strictly to the directives by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed a total of 11 cases in the state, out of which five have now been discharged, remaining six active cases. The discharged cases include Governor Makinde himself, who initially tested positive for coronavirus, but two tests he did thereafter returned negative.

According to Makinde, “Yesterday (Thursday), three confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged after receiving their second negative test results. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to five. So, there are currently six active cases.

“All previously announced measures to prevent, contain and control the spread of COVID-19 in Oyo State, remain in place. These include the dusk to dawn curfew (7 PM to 6 AM); no gatherings of more than 10 people to be held anywhere in the state and the closure of all markets, except those selling perishable food items.

“Also, inter-state transportation into and out of the state remains suspended, except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products.”

Makinde, however, enjoined residents of the state to “keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing.”

Though, the names of the three new discharged cases were not mentioned by the governor in the post, it is being said that the Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof Abiodun Otegbayo, is among the discharged cases.

Otegbayo had posted on the facebook wall of UCH on Wednesday April 8, 2020, that the two repeat tests conducted on his samples returned negative, after he initially tested positive for the coronavirus.

His words: “It made the news on Sunday, the 29th of March, 2020, that I tested positive for Covid-19, with details of the result indicating that I had low viral load and high CT (immunity index).

“As recommended by NCDC, repeat tests were conducted on Tuesday 31st of March, 2020 and Monday, 6th of April, 2020 and I’m pleased to declare thay they both returned NEGATIVE. Throughout the dark period, I anchored my faith in God and declared His words over my life, while taking recommended medications.”