Paul Osuyi, Asaba and Ben Dunno, Warri

Three suspected cases of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 which recently caused a scare in Delta State, have tested negative to the global disease.

Samples of the cases, which had exhibited symptoms of the virus, were taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State where they were investigated and turned out negative.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa took to his verified Facebook page yesterday to confirm the development.

Okowa expressed delight that with the result of the three samples returning negative, Delta is yet to record any case of the COVID-19 since its outbreak in the country.

“A little while ago, I received the results of three patients in Delta State who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 from the medical team at Irrua Specialist Training Hospital in Edo.

“I am pleased to report that the results came back negative.

“In spite of the results, we remain on high alert and will continue to take all the necessary precautions to keep you all safe.

“I ask the families and communities across our state to continue to work with us by adhering to the measures that we have put in place.

“I also ask that you continue to remain calm and disregard any fake news.

“On our part, as we have been doing, we will continue to update you on key developments through our official channels. We will get through this together,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, there was total compliance by residents, private and public institutions in Asaba, yesterday following the lockdown declared by Governor Okowa to prevent the spread of the disease.

Banks, markets, shops, superstores, micro, small and medium businesses were closed as residents remained indoors in observance of the directive which Okowa backed with provisions of relevant laws.

The streets were devoid of all sorts of vehicles, including private cars, tricycles and commercial buses.

Those on essential duties were allowed to move after due identification as demanded by security operatives that were strategically deployed to enforce the order.

In the same vein, residents of Warri and neighbouring Effurun, yesterday observed total compliance with the lockdown order to curb further spread of the disease.

Leading a team of security personnel, including the police, army, Air Force, Navy, immigration and DSS, the Warri Area Commander, ACP Mukhtar Garba, expressed satisfaction over the response of the people to the directive.

At Effurun, Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Ramsey Onoyaike, who was at Alegbo Primary School, to monitor the relocation of the Effurun market to the school, said he was impressed with the attitude of his people.

Ramsey urged the people not to express further fears as there was no cause for alarm

Similarly, the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Micheal Tidi, said Warri residents and its environs had displayed respect to constituted authority by ensuring compliance with the state government stay-at-home directive

Tidi said, in addition to the gestures of providing foodstuff to the less privileged by the council, some individuals and corporate bodies were also responding to the state government’s request for support.