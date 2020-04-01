Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three suspected cases of the Coronavirus disease also known as Covid-19 which recently caused a scare in Delta State have tested negative for the global disease.

Samples of the suspected cases, which had exhibited symptoms of the virus, were taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State where they were investigated.

The state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa took to his verified Facebook page on Wednesday to confirm the development.

Okowa expressed delight that with the result of the three samples returning negative, Delta was yet to record any case of the COVID-19 since its outbreak in the country.

“A little while ago, I received the results of three patients in Delta State who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 from the medical team at Irrua Specialist Training Hospital in Edo.

“I am pleased to report that the results came back negative.

“In spite of the results, we remain on high alert and will continue to take all the necessary precautions to keep you all safe.

“I ask all the families and communities across our great state to continue to work with us by adhering to the measures that we have put in place.

“I also ask that you all continue to remain calm and disregard any fake news.

“On our part, as we have been doing, we will continue to update you on key developments through our official channels. We will get through this together,” the governor wrote.