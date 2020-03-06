Doris Obinna

Following the detection of the first case of novel Coronavirus COVID-19 disease in Nigeria, and the placing in quarantine of the patient, an Italian citizen, three other suspects of the disease under isolation have been discharged from the Lagos State=owned facility.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi on his Twitter handle on Friday, said all three suspected cases tested negative for the virus, “All the three COVID19 suspected cases who were ; travellers from France, England and China have returned to their bases.”

According to him, the three suspects whose samples were collected on Thursday for analysis, tested negative for the virus and have been discharged.

Recall that early in the week, the Lagos State government announced three cases of suspected COVID-19 under isolation at the containment facility in Yaba.

On the index case, who is presently in isolation at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Abayomi maintained that the patient is clinically stable and responding well to treatment.