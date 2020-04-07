Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state commissioner for health Dr Innocent Vakkai on Tuesday confirmed that the three suspected cases of the dreaded COVID-19 in the state all tested negative and so the state is still safe from the virus.

Vakkai who said this at a press briefing in Jalingo said that there were three suspected cases in the state and samples were taken for testing but the results came back negative.

He called on the people to cooperate with the state government in its efforts to protect the state from the virus and to contain the situation in the event of a probable outbreak.

The commissioner who spoke on behalf of the the state’s committee on the COVID-19 pandemic urged the people to imbibe the preventive measures of regular hand washing, avoiding crowded areas and general hygiene.

“As at today, the reality is that, we’re in a partial lockdown and govt is making arrangement to identify the poorest in the society to attend to them in the event of total lockdown.

“I am also pleased to inform you that the three suspected cases from the state all tested negative. That means we currently have no single case of the dreaded COVID-19 in the state.

“In a bid to step up our preventive measures, we have given hand sanitizers to the CAN and Muslim council for onward distribution to their members. This is in addition to the partial lockdown and other measures we have put in place to insulate our state from the virus. Let me also call on individuals to make contributions towards our efforts to contain the situation”.