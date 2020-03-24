Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government said on Tuesday that its Ministry of health has processed three samples of suspected cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with all three coming out negative.

Giving an update at a news conference in Kaduna, Commissioner for Health Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni, said a 24-hour call centre is being set up to avail information to the people of the state. “This is in addition to the numbers already available,” she stated.

The commissioner explained that so far the emergency committee on COVID-19 has developed a preparedness plan and has undertaken an assessment of the Infectious Disease Control Centre (IDCC), and is ready to receive patients.

She added that Kaduna State has no case of the coronavirus, saying the IDCC has been equipped with specialised equipment like ventilators, oxygen concentrators and monitors in preparedness for case management.

Mohammed Baloni urged all Kaduna residents to stay calm and ensure they observe all precautions that are being publicised in all credible media.

According to her: “Following the report of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nigeria on 27th February 2020, an Emergency Operations Committee, comprising of all relevant stakeholders, was set up on 28th February 2020. Chaired by the Commissioner of Health, the EOC is responsible for coordinating the state’s preparedness for Covid-19.

“The Kaduna State Emergency Operations Committee meets twice weekly to review the progress of the plan. Other steps taken include: Health workers have been trained following the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Case Management Protocols. This training is being cascaded to frontline health workers with the support of WHO and other partners”

“The Commissioner met with Chief Medical Directors of Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, ABU Teaching Hospital, National Ear Care Centre and representatives of the National Eye Centre and have set up a team of Critical Care staff to support the IDCC.

“The IDCC has been equipped with specialized equipment like ventilator, oxygen concentrators and monitors in preparedness for case management.

“The Ministry has processed 3 samples of suspected cases and the results came out negative.

“Hand-washing: residents should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizers;

“Maintain social distancing, keeping at least two meters apart from other people;

“Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth;

“Practice respiratory hygiene by covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing and sneezing and dispose of the tissue immediately in a covered bin or cough into your elbow.”

The commissioner added: “More importantly awareness creation is on-going for preventive measures. The Governor of Kaduna State has made available funds to strengthen measures that would ensure that cases are not found in Kaduna and all suspected cases are followed up and the ones that meet the testing criteria are tested.

“Preparations are being made to ensure that sanitary facilities are put in public places, offices and the likes.

“Volunteers to support the processes of information dissemination and other support areas are welcomed.

“The House Committee on Health has assured us of their full support in ensuring that this menace does not become a catastrophic event in Kaduna State.

“Very importantly is for all travellers from affected countries should self-isolate for a period of 14 days and report any symptom of cough, fever or difficulty in breathing to the following numbers: 08025088304, 08032401473, 08035871662 and 08037808191.

“The State would continue to work with the Press to update residents of Kaduna State with the right information and allay unnecessary anxiety or panic and other associated risks”

“The Kaduna State Government will continue to update the public on new developments as necessary in our commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of all Kaduna state residents,” she said.