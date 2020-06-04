A three-year-old child has tested positive for COVID-19 in Imo, Maurice Iwu, chairman of the state task force team on COVID-19, said in Owerri, yesterday.

He said the child, regarded by the team as a ‘VIP kid’, would be preferentially isolated.

He said seven active cases were isolated at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

Iwu said a family of six that comprised the father and three children, including the three-year-old tested positive for coronavirus pandemics while one of the children tested negative.

Iwu said the team had last month tested 96 travellers intercepted by the security agents with 42 of them testing positive.

He said 25 of the 42 cases were not residents of the state and had since gone their ways.

Iwu said the task force, in synergy with other stakeholders, had continued on its mandate of communicating, educating and protecting people of the state on the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 task force chairman thanked the public whom he said had been providing the team with information about suspected cases who are being tested accordingly.

“It is important to stress that the coronavirus is real but not a death sentence. The team has started getting calls from people, informing us of those who are sick, which information is usually scrutinised,” he said.