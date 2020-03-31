Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong said that out of 38 suspected cases of coronavirus in the state, results of 34 have shown that they are negative while those of four other suspects are still being expected.

Lalong stated this on Tuesday at the installation of the new Archbishop of Jos, Archbishop Matthew Audu, held at the Cathedral, Jos, Plateau State.

He noted that Plateau State is not immune to the coronavirus which is dynamic in nature hence, government policies would change from time to time to reflect the reality on the ground.

Lalong who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu, commended the citizens for adhering to government directives to contain the disease.

“We welcome the new Archbishop to Jos; government has noted your giant stride in Lafia; you left a legacy of dialogue, advocacy and peace; we hope to harvest these to sustain peace in Plateau State. That is what your predecessor stood for. It is unfortunate that Plateau people could not come out to share in this joy because of coronavirus.

“I am happy that we are complying with the directives; coronavirus is highly dynamic; our policy will change to meet the trend.

“We tested 38 people, results of 34 have come out negative; the results of four are being expected.

“Plateau is not immune to the virus; keep obeying the directives to keep the state safe; these are some of the hard pills we have to swallow at this time.”

Speaking earlier, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Archdiocese, Most Rev. Matthew Ndagoso during the homily at the installation of the new archbishop, said the COVID-19 disease ravaging the world had brought home the reality of the world being a global village.

Bishop Ndagoso who represented the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Antonio Filipazzi observed that “humanity must work in concert to be a step ahead of this invisible enemy because it is by working together as a global village that we will be able to defeat this dreaded enemy.”

The newly installed archbishop who celebrated the Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Cathedral, Jos, urged the people to “focus more on what inspire unity in and work together irrespective of religion and tribe.”

While commending his predecessor, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama for the wonderful work done in Jos, he assured the people of doing his best in service and prayed for a better replacement for the people of Lafia Diocese where he was transferred from.