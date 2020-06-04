The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest COVID-19 case update has reported 350 new cases of the virus in the country.

According to the report breakdown released late Thursday night, Lagos State reported the highest number of new persons confirmed to have contracted the virus. The other states include:

Ogun-34

FCT-29

Borno-26

Kaduna-23

Rivers-21

Ebonyi-17

Kwara -16

Katsina-14

Edo-10

Delta-10

Kano-10

Bauchi-10

Bayelsa-9

Imo-8

Plateau-4

Ondo-3

Nasarawa-2

Gombe-1

Oyo-1

The latest figures bring to 11,516 the total number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in the country since the outbreak, out of which about a quarter (3,535) have been discharged and 323 dead.