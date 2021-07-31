From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed concern over rising number of infections and hospitalization as a result of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in several states and has therefore warned relevant stakeholders to enforce the non-pharmaceutical protocols.

According to a statement by Secretary to the Government of the Federation/ Chairman Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, the warning became necessary following the recent confirmation of more cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 across the country.

The PSC on COVID-19 particularly called on all political parties, state governments, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIEC) to ensure strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols in the conduct of all political events in the country.

The statement read: “Political mass gatherings serve as super-spreader events for the propagation of COVID-19 infection in our communities. Such events must be carefully controlled to ensure maximum public safety in terms of risk of transmitting the infection among the vulnerable population.

“The PSC wishes to reiterate the significance of the publicized INEC policy on the conduct of political events and the Code of Conduct for Voters and Political Parties within the context of COVID-19.

“The PSC therefore cautions all political parties to institute public health and social measures in all locations where political events will occur. These measures include: Mandatory use of face mask for everyone attending these political events. Persons without face masks should not be allowed access to the venues.

“Hand hygiene facilities including soap and water/ hand sanitisers should be made available for people before gaining access to the venues.

“Enclosed venues should be adequately ventilated and must not exceed 50% of venue capacity (minimum of 2 metres should be observed among people at the gathering).

