By Cosmas Omegoh and Gilbert Ekezie

An estimated 10 million residents of Lagos State are at risk of contracting Coronavirus as the third wave of the pandemic rages.

Every other Nigerian faces similar challenge following the reported outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Anxiety over Delta variant

Fear is being expressed by experts and the authorities who know the behaviour of the Delta variant, regretting that many Nigerians lowered their guards soon after the first and second COVID-19 waves were over.

There is further anxiety over the new Delta variants following fears that a great number of Nigerians are yet to be vaccinated after various state governments exhausted their last supplies of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. And now, a horde of people who have been besieging various vaccination centres cannot receive the jab as the officials await directives on when to begin administration of new vaccines.

FG warns about dangers ahead

The Federal Government had recently warned Nigerians to adhere to the laid down non-pharmaceutical intervention protocols in order to be out of harm’s way.

It disclosed that the Delta variant of the virus had spread to Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Rivers and Plateau states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

Chairman of Presidential Steering (PSC), Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha while making the revelation at a press briefing in Abuja maintained that the rising cases of the virus was alarming.

He noted that “the PSC is particularly concerned about the situation in Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Rivers, FCT and Plateau states as this variant has made way into these states and accounts for the rising cases in these states and across the nation.

“Lagos alone accounts for over 50 per cent of the number of cases. This development calls for great caution because the virus is very virulent and raging in so many other countries.

“We must, therefore, keep observing the NPIs and also ensure that we get vaccinated. Vaccination prevents severe cases and reduces hospitalisation and deaths, but does not eliminate contacting it, hence the need to religiously observe the NPIs.

“We need to test more and detect early enough, so that people who have contacted this virus can be treated early.”

Also, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, revealed a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country while also expressing fears about the spread of the Delta variant.

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Iheakwazu, also spoke in like terms. “We will continue to scale the weekly number of samples sequenced as part of our surveillance,” adding that the virus has a higher tendency to multiply itself when the transmission rate is higher.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geofrey Onyeama equally expressed similar sentiments, warning that a possible explosion was imminent, while outlining measures to check the virus’ mark by ensuring that people arriving into the country are prevented from spreading the virus.

Delta variant killing in Lagos

Underlining the claim that the Delta variant is here and marching strongly, the Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently shocked everyone with the revelation that the new variant had killed 30 persons in the state within one week it was dictated.

While giving a breakdown of the casualties, he said that at least six persons died in the state every day over the past one week.

Hear him: “We have, sadly, recorded 390 fatalities in Lagos State, 30 of which have taken place in this current third wave of the pandemic. Essentially, we have recorded on the average six deaths per day since last week.”

Nigerians unfazed

But are Nigerians following this trend and heeding to the warnings? The answer is an emphatic no.

Investigations by Sunday Sun revealed that millions of Nigerians are no longer paying any attention whatsoever to the reality that the entire population is at grave risk following the berthing of the third wave of the Coronavirus – particularly the Delta variant.

On the streets of Lagos, for instance, barely one out of every 200 persons can be seen donning their facemasks. The buses and taxis are as usual packed full with people. The markets are teeming with traders and their customers. The schools, and worship centres are all in full gear. Nightclubs are operating at full capacity. Lagos is brimming with its usual life.

It was also observed that aside from wearing face masks, some places of public interest have long jettisoned the hand-washing culture. But banks, hospitals and some other offices still check visitors’ body temperature, and give them hand sanitisers and ask them to wash their hands before entry into their facilities.

It was also discovered that many residents of the city are no longer interested in hearing about anything COVID-19 following the devastation it brought to life and livelihood in the months past.

“It is all about scam,” a man who simply indentified himself as Fash declared.

“In Nigeria, it is about the more you look the less you see. Officials simply use the COVID-19 opportunity to make money for themselves,” he said.

Another resident, Yinka, a transporter, does not believe COVID-19 has that power to kill as being parroted.

He said: “Oftentimes, all this news about COVID-19 being bandied around is a ruse. It doesn’t frighten me a bit.

“Since government said this virus has been killing people, I’m yet to see anyone who has died from it.”

When he was reminded that the current Delta variant is more virulent and already killing people in the city, he dismissed the claim with a wave of the hand.

Symptoms of Delta variant

According to a publication, Scitech Daily, “the symptoms of the Delta Variant differ from the traditional COVID-19.” It, however, listed the variant’s primary symptoms as “sore throat, runny nose, fever, headache, and persistent cough.”

Another publication Yale Medicine listed “five things you need to know about the Delta variant.” It says: “Delta is more contagious than the other virus strains. Unvaccinated people are at risk; Delta could lead to ‘hyperlocal outbreaks.

“Then, the pandemic could look different than what we’ve seen before, where there are real hotspots around the country. There is still more to learn about Delta. Vaccination is the best protection against Delta.”

Lagos vaccination centre out of vaccines

Investigation revealed that as the current COVID-19 variant rages, various centres across Lagos had long exhausted their supplies.

The country received her first doses of the Coronavirus vaccine on March 2, 2021. It was shipped via the COVAX facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO.

It was also learnt that “COVAX shipped 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).”

At the moment, many Nigerians particularly in Lagos have been besieging vaccination centres to receive their own jabs. Each one goes home disappointed.

When our correspondent visited some of the local governments/local council development areas and their primary health centres, officials said they had long run out of the vaccines. They were simply waiting for the arrival of new supplies and couldn’t tell when they would be available.

At Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, the COVID-19 vaccine was not available, even as many who needed it besieged the arena.

A reliable source in the area told Sunday Sun that Phase 1 of the vaccine had been completed, adding that it recorded remarkable compliance by the residents, while the Phase 2 was being expected hopefully between this August and September.

According to the source, although compliance with the exercise was encouraging, many still doubted if the vaccine was safe and effective, fearing that they might become victims of circumstances.

However, the source assured that the vaccine is safe, adding “actually, the vaccine has side effect depending on individuals’ body system. Some will come and complain of pains or other reactions, while many did not notice any effect after taking it.

“The truth remains that different people have different reactions. That is why after taking the vaccine, we told them what to do and what not to do.

“People should remember that every drug has a reaction. So, the COVID-19 vaccine will not be an exception. The issue is how to manage the situation.”

The source explained that as soon as the Phase 2 of the vaccine starts, the health department would embark on public awareness creation, so that the people would know when and where to take it.

“This is because there are designated locations for it,” she added.

She advised residents to key into the efforts of the government at fighting COVID-19 pandemic, insisting: “The pandemic is not something to joke with. We need to handle it with all seriousness.

“We have learnt that about six people die everyday in Lagos State. So, it better to prevent it, than to die from a preventable health challenge.”

At Ejigbo LCDA, an official simply told our correspondent that the vaccine was out of stock. It was the same story at Itire/Ikate LCDA Primary Health Centre on Anjorin Street, Lawanson. An official, a woman, said the vaccine was not available and could not tell when the next batch would arrive.

When our correspondent visited the Surulere vaccine centre off Akerele Street, a nurse equally said the jab was no longer available.

“We have long exhausted our stock,” she said, adding “when the next batch arrives, certainly the state Ministry of Health will announce it in the mass media.

“Once you hear the announcement, just come here with a valid means of identification.”

Modena vaccines arrive

However, there is some good news. The Federal Government on August 2, announced that it had received 4.08 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine said to have been donated by the United States of American President Joe Biden’s administration.

The vaccines were said to have arrived in Abuja.

Sources said the vaccines were stored at the National Strategic Cold Store near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

President Biden was reported to have pledged last May, to distribute 80 million vaccines produced in the U.S to countries around the world to assist the most vulnerable population and halt the inglorious match of COVID-19 worldwide.

The executive director and chief executive officer of Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, admitted that the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, had just before the arrival of the vaccines, bought 60 ultra-cold chain equipment which it distributed to the 36 states of the federation and FCT Abuja.

On whether those who had taken the first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines would take the Moderna type just received, Mr Shuaib said: “That is not the recommendation of the WHO and that is not what we are going to be doing in Nigeria. For those who have taken the first dose of AstraZeneca, we are expecting in a week or so additional consignment of AstraZeneca vaccines that we will give as second doses.”

According to him, the country is expecting about 700,000 doses in the weeks ahead, while an additional 3.9 million doses will follow in mid-August, adding that “we now have a large menu that Nigerians can choose from.” The country has taken delivering of new vaccines which administration will begin soon.

He said, however, that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had to certify that the vaccines were good and safe for Nigerians to take.

How to stay safe

In the meantime, a medical expert, Dr Abayomi Ogunbeku, president, Christian Health Association (CHAN) Lagas State chapter has urged Nigerians – particularly those living in Lagos – to return to the usual COVID-19 protocols in order to stay safe.

“Let us continue to wear our face masks, observe social distancing, wash our hands regularly and avoid crowed spaces.”

He also enjoined the residents to adhere to the announcement that might be released by the state authorities to stay safe.