The Chairman of Borno High Powered Committee on COVID-19, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, has said that 44 suspected cases of COVID-19 in the state have tested negative.

He made this known on Tuesday in Maiduguri at the maiden daily briefing of the committee.

Kadafur, who is also the Deputy Governor of Borno, said the result of two other suspected cases were still being awaited,.

He said the state now had three cases comprising the first index case and the person that contracted it from him, while the third was an indigene of the state from Lagos that was intercepted in Gombe where he was tested and confirmed positive.

“He is now at the isolation centre,” Kadafur said.

Kadafur said the committee had so far tracked 104 individuals of interest that are placed under observation.

He lauded the support and commitment of partners in the fight against the pandemic, urging citizens of the state to ensure personal hygiene and other measures being encouraged by experts to contain the disease.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Salihu Kwaya-Bura, said the committee received seven alerts on Tuesday out of which two met the condition for testing and their sample had been taken for the test.

Kwaya-Bura said that the state was prepared for any eventuality, adding that it has 15 ventilators that were upgraded to enable one each to be able to service three people, if the need arose. (NAN)