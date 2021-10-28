By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday gave hinted that there may be possibility of the fourth wave of COVID-19 as the Yuletide approaches.

He said the only way to prevent fourth wave of the pandemic is for all hands to be on deck.

The governor made the assertion while speaking at the end of the 3-day National Women’s Conference (NWC) organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

He said part of the strategies his government adopted to prevent the fourth wave of the pandemic, which he believed is imminent, was launch of the mass vaccination campaign.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

According to the governor, the mass vaccination campaign would help bolster the state’s response to the emerging threat posed by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) has implored women to maintain and demonstrate a constant state of readiness by taking advantage of available education, advocacy and community engagement as it relates to COVID-19.

The group also urged government to ensure deliberate and continuous investment in healthcare delivery, leveraging on technology for further reach.

This was contain in a communiqué dated 28th October, 2021 issued at the end of the 3-day National Women’s Conference (NWC) organised COWLSO that was read by Mrs. Olajumoke Saliu.

The group also lamented the poor representation of women in Nigeria’s political space. called on the National and state House of Assemblies to come up with legislation that would foster compulsory women leadership in the country.

They said, ”We should support and encourage aspiration and leadership. The National and state assemblies should pass gender equality legislation that will guarantee quick and effective justice delivery to perpetrators of crime and violence against women, enable compulsory women leadership and empowerment trainings, access to education and medical treatment for physical and mental challenged women and create enabling environment for women to participate in politics.”

The women pointed out that, ”There are still not enough women in the political space or at the helms of affairs, ‘’ adding that, “even though women are blessed with the power to transform and recreate anything they are a part of.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .