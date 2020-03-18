<div id="m#msg-a:r-8231987368287207764" class="mail-message expanded">\r\n<div class="mail-message-header spacer">Fred Ezeh, <em>Abuja<\/em><\/div>\r\n<div><\/div>\r\n<div class="mail-message-header spacer"><strong>Federal Government has confirmed five new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing to eight, the total of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria.\u00a0<\/strong><\/div>\r\n<div><\/div>\r\n<div class="mail-message-header spacer">Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire confirmed the development at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.<\/div>\r\n<div class="mail-message-content collapsible zoom-normal mail-show-images ">\r\n<div class="clear">\r\n<div dir="auto">\r\n<div dir="auto"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>
