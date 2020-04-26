Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State COVID-19 task force on Sunday arrested 5 pastors in Afikpo North and Ohaukwu Local government areas of the Ebonyi State; the rest later fled to escape arrest.

The pastors were arrested for allegedly violating the lockdown order by holding Sunday church services.

In Afikpo North the task force led by the Technical Assistant to the State Governor, Hon Otu Unyanma confirmed the arrest of the pastor of Dynamic Faith Church who violated the order.

Other pastors arrested at Ohaukwu local government area include the officiating ministers of Church of Christ Agbaba, Ascension Church Agbaba, Methodist Church Otuokpeye, and Metodist church Ndegu-Eshi.

The taskforce team in Ohaukwu acting on a tip off mobilized and stormed the said churches and promptly arrested the pastors and officiating priests.

It was gathered that the officiating ministers had been handed over to the DPO, Ohaukwu Division and will be scheduled for prosecution on Monday.

It was also gathered that the Commissioner for Internal Security as well as the Attorney General of the state Mr. Cletus Ofoke, have been notified.

There was, however, a mild drama at Amike-Abba in Ebonyi Local Government area of Ebonyi State as the pastor in charge of a pentecostal church located inside a school building and his members took to their heels on sighting members of the COVID-19 taskforce team.

Daily Sun gathered that immediately the task force team stormed the venue and gained access into the school premises where the church was being held, both the pastor, the wife and other members of the church numbering over 30 took to their heels to escape arrest.