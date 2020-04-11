The coronavirus pandemic has enforced a New World Order that keep over 4 billion inhabitants of the planet at home in self-isolation, quarantine and lockdown. It is a strange reality. Home can be boring. Here are five suggestions of how to make your stay at home enjoyable:

1. Read books

This is the time to read books. Not only bookworms but even will find it break boredom and will be delighted to rediscover the pleasure of reading that many had left way back in their past when they were still in school. Not enough book in the house? Publishing has gone digital. You can access millions of books including bestselling titles and some your favourite authors’ titles.

Download anybook app from googleplay

Try Stephen King’s The Stand and Dean Koontz’s Eye of the Darkness and get a kick from a fictional slice of the coronavirus epidemic.

2. Watch Netflix

Now is the time to binge on movies and there’s no better film candy box than Netflix. There is no end to the movies and docuseries available on the streaming megalith.

Recommended:

i. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The hit sensation docuseries, starts as a goofy look inside the life of an Oklahoma zookeeper — with 200 plus tigers —who has been arrested in a murder-for-hire plot.

ii. Narcos: Mexico enters its second season. The fifth overall in the Narcos franchise is still as fascinating as the Pablo Escobar season.

3. Play football games

With leagues suspended and football matches put on hold worldwide, this is a depressing time for diehard soccer fans. The idea of a no-match weekend is punishing for many. There is a way to lighten the depression. Try playing football video game on your android device or tablet. There are lots of options on google play.

Recommended:

PES 2018 Pro Evolution Soccer.

FIFA Soccer

4. Exercise a bit

With the closures of public facilities, including gyms, committed fitness freaks are finding themselves in a ‘compromising’ position. Fortunately, there are plenty of exercises that can be done at home with little or no equipment.

* Taking a long walk around the neighborhood

*Watching a yoga video on YouTube

* Performing bodyweight exercises, such as push-ups, pull-ups, wall squats and sit-ups

* Utilizing paid apps that offer flexible livestreamed or rerecorded programs for people at every fitness level

* During this time of high anxiety, stress, and isolation, exercise can radically improve your mood, reduce anxiety, and put you in a better mental place. Moving the body encourages neurogenesis, the creation of new brain cells, and helps to make you feel more energetic and motivated.



5. Listen to (or play) music

There are countless viral videos of people singing while quarantined. Even in dire condition, they turn to music for its therapeutic benefit. Singing has been shown to improve people’s mental health and sense of belonging.

Listening to music can help people in the face of a scary and stressful experience; It reduces anxiety and pain, while bolstering people’s moods.