Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), said on Saturday that 51 medical officers had so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

Mohammed, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, and 17 inmates of the correctional facility in the state also tested positive to the COVID-19.

The chairman, however, lamented that one of the medical personnel lost his life to the virus in the line of duty.

The BASPHCDA boss disclosed that an isolation centre had been established in the correctional facility to ensure that no inmate escape.

“We have 51 medical personnel, who have been infected so far in the state and out of this figure, one lost his life in the line of duty.

“Also, we currently have 17 inmates who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

“We created an isolation centre in the facility because we don’t want the inmates to escape.

“Fourteen of them are currently on treatment in the isolation centre inside the facility,’’ Mohammed said.

Mohammad, who is also the Chairman, Bauchi State Contact Tracing Committee on COVID-19, however, advised health workers in the state to be very vigilant and ensure that they properly make use of their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at all times.

He said that the state government was conducting an active community search, taking samples from members of the communities for testing.

“We are engaged in massive community search, trying to take samples of members of the communities,’’ said the BASPHCDA boss.

NAN reports that Bauchi state had so far recorded 402 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 230 had been discharged, 11 deaths and 161 patients on admission. (NAN)