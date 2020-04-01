Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government disclosed on Wednesday that the state is expecting 56 COVID-19 test results from the laboratory out of the 127 returnees from Cote d’Ivoire that had been placed in isolation in Ejigbo.

We gathered that 12 had tested positive with three and nine cases confirmed on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively by the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC).

This was disclosed at a press conference jointly addressed in Osogbo on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, and Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

“Out of the 71 results that we have received, three cases first tested positive, while another nine positive results came today. We are still expecting the results of other 56 returnees,” Isamotu said.

The commissioner also disclosed that the state had three isolation centres where suspected cased had been isolated.

He, however, said that not all the returnees who were escorted to Osun by the Ogun State Government were citizens of the state.

“Some of them are from Oyo, Kwara, Edo, Delta and Anambra. It was during the sampling that we discovered that not all of them are citizens of Osun.

Isamotu also disclosed that military and police personnel had been deployed to mount surveillance at the Cote d’ Ivoire returnee isolation centre in Ejigbo.

He, however, debunked report that close relations of the returnees had been passing food items and relief materials to them through the fence, as security officers were always on the alert to guide against such illegality and misdemeanour.

While appealing to the people of the state to endure the hardship during the period of the lockdown which took effect in the state on Wednesday, Omipidan said: “We delayed the lockdown to ensure that workers were paid their salaries before the commencement of total lockdown.”

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government to come to the aid of the state as well as other states in the drive to battle the pandemic.

Omipidan also commended the people of the state for demonstrating loyalty by complying with the stay-at-home order by the government.

He assured them of proactive measures by the government to address the coronavirus crisis to protect the people against the malady.

There was high level of compliance by the residents as major roads, including streets were deserted.

Security operatives, including police and Civil Defence officers, mounted roadblocks, while others were on patrol to enforce the movement restriction order by the government.