Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Fifty-six Nigerians stranded in Pakistan, have been evacuated from Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan to Abuja.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed the development on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama, said the 56 Nigerians were evacuated alongside four Pakistanis.

Onyeama, in an earlier tweet, said the affected Nigerians and Pakistani nationals, departed Islamabad International Airport at about 4.05pm local time on Thursday.

The chartered aircraft operated by TARCO Aviation Company Limited, Onyeama also said, was expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 3:00am Friday, June 19, 2020.

“Eventually, 56 Nigerians and four Pakistanis were safely evacuated from Islamabad to Abuja on a chartered aircraft operated by TARCO AVIATION Co. Ltd,” Onyeama said.

The minister also disclosed that an Emirates flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) conveying about 300 Nigerians, was also expected to land at about 3.55pm from Dubai.