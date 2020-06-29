The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 566 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (CVODI-19) across several states in the country.

The report, released late Monday night indicates Lagos as having the highest record of new cases with 166 patients, followed by Oyo, Delta and Ebonyi, with 66, 53 and 43 new cases, respectively.

Other states which reported new figures include:

Plateau-34

Ondo-32

FCT-26

Ogun-25

Edo-24

Imo-15

Bayelsa-13

Benue-12

Gombe-11

Kano-11

Kaduna-11

Osun-8

Nasarawa-7

Borno-5

Katsina-2

Anambra-2

The country has now registered a total of 25,133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the index case was reported in late February, out of which 9,402 cases have been discharged and 573 deaths recorded.