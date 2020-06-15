The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of 573 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, a record high for reported cases in Nigeria.

According to the case update, Lagos, Rivers and Oyo states reported the highest numbers of new cases on Monday, June 15, with 216, 103 and 68 cases, respectively.

The other states reporting new cases are:

Edo-40

Kano-21

Gombe-20

FCT-17

Delta-13

Plateau-12

Bauchi-12

Niger-10

Kebbi-9

Ogun-8

Ondo-8

Abia-7

Nasarawa-5

Borno-1

Kwara-1

Benue-1

Anambra-1

In all, a total of 16,658 of the virus has confirmed in the country since the outbreak of the disease in late February, with 5,349 discharged and 424 deaths.