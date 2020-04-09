As health workers and volunteers continue to play an inestimable frontline role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, six insurance companies of the country have partnered with the Lagos state government to provide N5 billion insurance cover to health personnel in Lagos state.

The cover includes; the medical, disability/incapacity and term life insurance for up to 1000 doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers and volunteers in Lagos.

This was made known through a statement jointly signed by the Chief Executive Officers of the six insurance companies which are: Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Tunde Hassan-Odukale; Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc, Wole Oshin; Lasaco Assurance Plc, Segun Balogun; AIICO Insurance Plc, Babatunde Fajemirokun; Tangerine Life Insurance Limited, Livingstone Magorimbo; and Ark Insurance Brokers Limited, Kayode Awogboro.

In the statement the CEOs affirmed: “We have collectively agreed and shall bear the cost of all premiums to make available a pool of funds of up to five billion Naira to settle all valid claims by healthcare workers and volunteers in Lagos State.

“We would like to take this opportunity to commend the bravery and appreciate the selfless services of our doctors, nurses and all the health and essential service workers who are working tirelessly to help combat this epidemic.”