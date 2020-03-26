Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

The Lagos State Government may today discharge six Coronavirus patients from its isolation centre in Yaba area, who were said to have responded to treatment and had stopped secreting virus.

This was after results of their tests showed negative, indicating that the patients no longer pose health challenges to the state.

With this development, the number of cases that have recovered from the deadly disease in the country has risen to seven including the index case, an Italian national.

Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, revealed this during an interview with a radio talk show in Lagos.

He said: “We are going to discharge six out of our 24 patients. So our admitted patients will go down theoretically to 18 but if we admit more, they will go up.”

Abayomi assured Nigerians that the government is working hard to ensure cases of coronavirus are contained adding that Lagos State has “expanded capacities” to deal with the pandemic.

“We have got plan A, B and C. So depending on how things go, we will deploy different levels of strategy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state government is set to commence disinfection of streets and public places, in a bid to ensure a safe environment for residents in view of the ravaging Covid-19.

Indication to this emerged through the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his verified Twitter handle.

The governor assured residents that his administration was ready to take aggressive methods to tackle the deadly disease and urged all to do their part in ensuring success over coronavirus.

According to him, the fumigation equipment would be deployed in all areas of the state and assured Lagosians that no region of Lagos would be left out of the disinfection exercise.

While urging people to obey all medical prevention advice that had been publicised, Sanwo-Olu revealed that the fumigation exercise will be handled by officials from the Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.