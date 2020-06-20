The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 661 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The Centre made the announcement late Saturday night in a Twitter update, revealing Lagos and Rivers to have reported the highest number of new cases with 230 and 127 patients, respectively.

Other states reporting new cases include:

Delta-83

FCT-60

Oyo-51

Edo-31

Bayelsa-27

Kaduna-25

Plateau-13

Ondo-6

Nasarawa-3

Ekiti-2

Kano-2

Borno-1

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has now risen to 19,808, with 6,718 discharged and 506 deaths.