The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 661 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
The Centre made the announcement late Saturday night in a Twitter update, revealing Lagos and Rivers to have reported the highest number of new cases with 230 and 127 patients, respectively.
Other states reporting new cases include:
Delta-83
FCT-60
Oyo-51
Edo-31
Bayelsa-27
Kaduna-25
Plateau-13
Ondo-6
Nasarawa-3
Ekiti-2
Kano-2
Borno-1
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has now risen to 19,808, with 6,718 discharged and 506 deaths.
