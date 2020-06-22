The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Monday night reported that 675 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria.

The news on Monday is a record high for daily reports of the viral infection across the country, with total reported cases in the country now nearing 21,000 (20,919).

The new cases reported across the states of the federation in the latest update consist of the following figures:

Lagos-288

Oyo-76

Rivers-56

Delta-31

Ebonyi-30

Gombe-28

Ondo-20

Kaduna-20

Kwara-20

Ogun-17

FCT-16

Edo-13

Abia-10

Nasarawa-9

Imo-9

Bayelsa-8

Borno-8

Katsina-8

Sokoto-3

Bauchi-3

Plateau-2