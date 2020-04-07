Fred Itua, Abuja

Seven patients who recently tested positive for Coronavirus and housed in the COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Abuja have been discharged after fully recovering from the dreaded virus.

In a statement made available by to newsmen on Tuesday evening and signed by the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, he revealed that in no distance time, 39 patients who are still on admission would be discharged.

Commending the health personnel for their dedication to duty in spite of the pandemic, the minister said: “Let me begin by appreciating the high level of compliance so far exhibited by residents of the FCT with regard to the 14-day restriction of movement as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, with a view to curbing the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This restriction was necessitated by the need to contain the spread of the virus within our community in order to safeguard lives.

“The level of compliance from residents, is proof that we all understand the magnitude of the challenge before us and we are ready to come together to fight this enemy, so we can return to our normal way of life as quickly as possible.

“Since the outbreak of the first Covid-19 case in the FCT, I have been kept abreast daily on the condition of the patients. I am delighted to announce that the first set of patients, totalling 7, are ready to be discharged after their final tests results returned negative.

“Also, our dedicated and exceptional medical staff are doing their best to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining 39 patients. We cannot thank them enough for their efforts and we will always continue to encourage and support them.

“Let me also remind our residents that the FCTA is fully committed to fighting this pandemic. We are not sparing any resources at our disposal in ensuring effective containment of the virus, and also in protecting the welfare of our people. And as long as we remain united in this fight, we will surely emerge victoriously.

“May I inform the residence of FCT that as part of measures put in place in addressing this pandemic, an emergency call centre is fully operational 24/7 on the following numbers: 08099936312, 08099936313 and 112. Also, to support the effort of the NCDC, a collection centre has been established and can be reached on the following numbers: 09062433363, 09062433565.

“Finally, I would like to enjoin every one of us to continue to diligently abide by the COVID-19 preventive guidelines. May I also reiterate that any breach of this guideline by any person(s), will be considered a danger to Public Health interest and will be dealt with as such, under the provision of the law. Fighting Covid-19 together is our collective goal and responsibility.”