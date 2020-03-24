Agu Dawn, Abuja Moshood Adebayo, Lukman Olabiyi, Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Kogi Ministry of Health said that seven persons are now on a compulsory 14-days self-isolation in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Lokoja, said that the persons had been put under strict monitoring by the ministry.

Audu, who posted this on his Facebook page, said that the affected persons had visited COVID-19 high risk countries in the last one month.

According to Audu, five of them are in isolation in Lokoja, while the remaining two are in Okene and Ajaokuta.

He enjoined anyone, who just returned from any of high risk countries, to contact the ministry for necessary action in order to prevent the escalation of the virus.

•Wike heads task force on enforcement

River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is heading a 12-man task force on the enforcement of ban on public gatherings and places of worship in the state.

The government said the ban was to control the spread of coronavirus.

Governor Wike had, in his statewide broadcast on Monday, banned public burials and weddings; shut public parks, night clubs and cinemas.

He also directed religious organisations in the state to temporarily stop open worship, among other measures.

Other members included: the state Commissioner of Police, Garrison Commander, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Air Force Commander, Naval Commander, State Director, Department of State Services, State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Also included are Secretary to the State Government, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief of Staff, Government House, and Commissioner for Health.

Commissioner for Information and Comminication will serve as secretary.

The task force holds its inaugural meeting today at the Government House Port Harcourt.

•We’re facing serious enemy – Tinubu

National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the ranging Coronavirus as a mysterious enemy, which must be defeated by Nigerians.

Tinubu, who said Nigerians as a people need a lot of education in this challenging period, also commended the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his stay-at-home order to civil servants over the spread of the deadly disease.

The APC chieftain, spoke while addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with Governor Sanwo-Olu, at Marina, Lagos.

“I congratulate the government of Lagos State for what has been done so far about regular information on the mysterious disease.

“We need to observe that social distancing. It’s a new culture that we have to abide with. Stay at home, pray in your house, observe hygiene. To the market women too, it’s very important. You must respect the governor’s directive for the workers to stay at home particularly our students and.market women.

“We must obey the government. We thank religious leaders who have asked their followers to follow the governor’s directives, both Muslims and Christians alike.”

While urging market women to follow strict hygiene and abide by government’s directives, Tinubu said: “The activities in the market must reflect the new culture. It will teach us a new thing that we are not used to such as hygiene, washing of hands, not having handshakes and eliminating hugging. We are to prevent the spread of this mysterious disease.

“In bus stops or various environments, we must maintain distance, stop handshake and do what is necessary so we can save lives. We don’t have enough hospital spaces.

“It is not only by prayer; it’s by us observing what is necessary to stop the disease that is ravaging the world.My appeal is for people to respect the information coming from the government house. We endorse the position of the governor.

•Abuja national parks suspends group visits, overnight stay

Meanwhile, the National Park Service said it was suspending some of its activities, including group visits and overnight stay at the seven parks across the nation.

The Conservator General, Dr Ibrahim Goni, in statement by his media aide, Yakubu Zull, said in view of the reality of COVID-19 in the country, and in order to take further preventive steps, all Conservators of Parks (CPs) were to follow all the Federal Government directives.

“The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has continued to issue advisories to stem the spread of the disease which has no known cure. They have also recommended the cessation of all gathering in excess of 50 people because of the risk it poses.

“Therefore, the CPs have been directed to suspend all group bookings, visits and ensure no overnight stay by visitors. All visitors must be screened. There will be no Easter celebrations or gathering inside the parks, and no parties of any sort, weddings etc.

“We are expected to continue operations, however, but as much as possible, efforts must be made to ensure that crowds coming to the parks do not exceed the recommended number. We are expected to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of visitors in our jurisdiction in view of the risk such large gatherings may pose.

“This is a matter of grave concern to the entire National Park Service Management; so we have provided test kits, sanitisers, soap and water for maintenance of proper hygiene,” he said.

The CG called on all park visitors to comply with all the rules and cooperate with service staff to help curtail the spread of the virus.

•I complied with precautionary steps, Senator Basiru

Senator representing Osun Central, Ajibola Basiru has exonerated himself over the reports that senators that travelled to the United Kingdom for the petroleum oil and gas seminar had not complied with the protocol on precautionary steps on Covid-19.

Senator Basiru said since he returned to the country after the trip, he had been on self-isolation.

He made this known through his Twitter handle @DrSRJ.

“Contrary to reports that all the Senators that travelled to the United Kingdom for the Petroleum Oil and Gas seminar have not complied with the protocol on precautionary steps on Covid-19, I have been on self isolation since I returned from the UK…I am in good health and enjoying enough rest at home.”

•Sokoto isolation centres in disarray

There is panic among residents of Sokoto over unavailability of designated isolation centers in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Imname had said the ministry of health was monitoring the situation across the state and provided three isolation centres for suspected cases.

Imname said the centres were at Amanawa Infectious Disease Hospital, Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital and a special centre at the Specialists Hospital in the state capital.

But investigation revealed that two of the isolation centers announced by the state government were still under construction.

A center located at Infectious Diseases Hospital popularly called Leprosy Hospital in Amanawa, a suburb of Sokoto, yesterday, observed that construction workers were perfecting the building.

The Chief Medical Director, was said to be attending meeting at the Government House.

At the State Specialist Hospital, Medical Director, Dr Nuhu Maishanu, confirmed that no fewer than 10 capacity bed isolation centre had been provided.

Maishanu, however, said materials were being expected for the centre to be ready hopely by today.

Our Correspondent who also visited Infection Control Unit of the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, Sokoto where government claimed to have designated as an isolation centre was established three years ago by the hospital management to accommodate suspected cases of Lassa fever in the state.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Anas Sabir, said the centre was designed to handle epidemics contrary to the Covid-19 isolation center claim of the state government. “Before now, we have had outbreak of Lassa fever. So we created a place as a holding site where we isolate patients that have viral Haemorrhagic fevers.

“We had an agreement with the State Government by working closely with them as a partner. We provide technical support for their health workers. We also agreed to only manage any suspect and confirm cases of Lassa fever and allow the State Government to manage the Covid-19 cases at the State Infection Disease Center, Anamawa.” Dr. Sabir explained.

Meanwhile, Sokoto government begun contact with traditional and religious leaders over containing the deadly Corona Virus spread in the state.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal chaired a meeting attended by Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar among others and it lasted for about four hours.

No fewer than 250 personalities attended the gathering held at EXCO meeting conference of Government House despite social distance measures.

•C&S declares three-day prayers

Supreme Head of the C & S Unification Church of Nigeria, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao JP, has called on all Nigerians to join him in a three-day prayers to seek the face of God to stop the scourge of coronavirus that is threatening human existence.

He also pleaded with all citizens of the world, irrespective of their religion or tribe to join him wherever they are in this three-day prayers that will begin on Wednesday, March 24 and end by Friday 26, 2020. This “Prayer of Faith” will hold for this three days at 3pm, 6pm and 9 pm daily.

“Without prejudice to what the government is doing, we as Seraphs know the greatest weapon we have against epidemics which is the prayer and the time has come to use the prayer to end this pandemic.

“For three days, I want all Nigerians and those who wish this country well to join me in spirit in this Prayer of Faith. We want to pray King Solomon’s prayer at a time like this as recorded in 2Chronicles 7 verses 13-14 which says, “If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people; If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land,” a statement by the Chief PRO of the church, Apostle Muyiwa Adeyemi, quoted the head of the church to have said.

The clergyman also urged all Nigerians especially Christians to cooperate with the government to tame the spread of the virus by observing social distance, personal hygienes and suspend all activities that will see more than approved numbers in a church or prayer ground.