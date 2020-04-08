Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 78 violators of the lockdown order of the Federal Government in the state.

The accused were charged to court and sentenced to 30 days community service plus 14 days in isolation centre in Lagos.

Also, 600 vehicles have been impounded since the commencement of the lockdown enforcement in the state.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana said: “On April 8, police officers on enforcement of restriction of movements order arrested 78 suspects for violating the stay-at-home directives of government. The suspects were arrested playing football on major streets and having group exercise in large numbers, thereby neglecting the principles of social distancing.

“The suspects were arraigned in Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, on one count charge of violating the social distancing directives of Lagos State government contrary to Regulation 8(1)( a) &(b) and 17(1)(i) of Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020. It is an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law Cap P16 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.”

He said “73 of the suspects pleaded guilty to the charge while three pleaded not guilty. The court ordered that the suspects should be kept in government isolation centres for 14 days, and thereafter undertake one-month community service. The three suspects who pleaded not guilty, will after observing the 14 days in isolation, be brought to court for trial.

“The suspects were arrested along Bush Street, Gbagada Expressway, Ogudu, Iyana Iba, Ojo Road, Ebute Metta, Asimowu Street, Itire and Ajegunle.

“For information or complaints regarding non-compliance call the following numbers 09010512285, 09010512286, 09010512287 and 09010512288.”