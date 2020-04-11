The 7up Bottling company has donateud two truckloads of water and some drinks to Imo Government as part of its contribution to reduce the hardship brought about by measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

7up Marketing Manager in Imo Mr Timi Zacheaus delivered the items to Imo governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, at the Government House in Owerri on Friday.

Zacheaus, who was accompanied by Peter Chuemeka, said the company’s the gesture was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to the state.

He described Imo and 7up as partners in progress hence, need for the company to assist the government.

The marketing manager expressed happiness over the prompt response of the government to the pandemic, adding that the response had made it difficult for the virus to find its way into the state.

“As partners in progress, we will continue to lend our support to the government and people of Imo whenever necessary.

“It is our social responsibility and we assure the people of Imo that we will continue to provide assistance, especially during these trying times,” he said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the government, the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Nnamdi Anyaehie, thanked 7up Bottling Company for identifying with the government at this moment in need.

Anyaehie noted that the donation would go a long way in helping the government in her drive to provide food and other relief materials to the less privileged, particularly those worst hit as a result of the coronavirus saga.

The chief of staff assured the company that government would continue to create the enabling environment for businesses in the state to thrive.

He called on other corporate bodies operating in the state to join in solidarity with the government in the must-win fight against COVID-19. (NAN)