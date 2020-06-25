Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Eight healthcare workers, including five doctors, two drivers and one emergency worker have tested positive for coronavirus in Benue State.

Chairman, state Action Committee on COVID-19 and Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, disclosed this, yesterday, at a press conference in Makurdi.

He lamented the rising incidents in the state citing a case of a man who got infected after traveling to Kano and infected his wife and four children.

He explained that the state which as at last Wednesday had 47 cases has recorded one death, a man who was diagnosed with leukaemia and recently underwent a major operation, but tested positive for COVID-19 a day after his demise.

“As at today, we now have 47 active cases, 26 males and 21 females. One appeared not to be our patient because he arrived Benue on the eve of a particular day and the community chief alerted us and we moved the next morning to take his sample, but by the time his result came, he had returned to the state where he came from. Sixteen have been treated and discharged and currently 30 patients are on admission at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) and Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH). The good news is that we have enough materials, both in human resource and equipment, to take care of them,” he said.

The deputy governor blamed the increased cases across the country on the recent easing of lockdown regretting that although interstate travel ban was still in place, many people have been traveling from one state to the other without anyone monitoring them.