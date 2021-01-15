The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says there are 8,043 active COVID-19 cases being managed under the state’s Home Based Care.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Friday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Jan. 12.

The commissioner said that there are currently 193 cases under isolation at the state’s COVID-19 care centres.

Abayomi also said that 2,263 tests were conducted on the reported date, out of which, 542 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the state.

The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 37,826.

He added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic now stand at 248,794.

Abayomi said that 3,151 COVID-19 patients who have been successfully treated and recovered were discharged from the state’s care centres.

He added that 26,174 COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in various communities in the state.

The commissioner, however, disclosed that the state recorded another three COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the COVID-19 deaths in the state to 265. (NAN)