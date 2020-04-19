Lagos State government today announced that a woman, 83, died from COVID-related complications thus bringing the deaths associated with the pandemic in the state to14.

It also added that 23 new cases were confirmed just as four recovered patients were discharged.

Professor Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner for health, made the announcement on sunday in a tweet.

He said a “23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lagos. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 309.

“4 COVID-19 patients were discharged as at 18th of April bringing the total discharged cases to 94.

“Lagos recorded 1 death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 14. The deceased is a female, aged 83 with underlying health issues.

“Let’s observe social distancing and stay home to stop the transmission of COVID-19 infection.”