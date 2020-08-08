Eighty seven Nigerians stranded in Sudan arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Air Sudan on Saturday.

Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in their official Twitter handle @nidcom_gov, stated that the evacuees arrived in the morning of Aug. 8.

It said that, “All Evacuees will proceed on a 14 days self isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control @NCDCgov, the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria, @Fmohnigeria and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #COVID-19,” it stated. (NAN)