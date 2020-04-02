Doris Obinna, Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Thursday discharged 11 more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients from its isolation facility in Yaba.

In a statement signed by the Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the patients have fully recovered, have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.

This brings to 18 the number of discharged patients in Lagos since Nigeria’s index case was reported in late February.

According to the governor, the patients – consisting of nine males and two females – were discharged after testing negative twice for COVID-19.

“Tha the test results of these patients came out negative twice is a big assurance to us that they pose no threat to the community. We are, therefore, releasing them in furtherance of our commitment to a disease-free state,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.

“May I use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers who took care of the patients as well as members of the Lagos State Health family and the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for their resilience and diligence in the face of the daunting challenges confronting our state in curtailing the spread of this pandemic.

“It is a thing of joy that we have not recorded any mortality and we hope – and pray – that it remains so. We will not rest on our oars but continue to work assiduously for the full recovery of the other patients so that they can return home to their families and the communities.”

The governor also said that he was happy to note the excitement of the patients.

“They are full of gratitude to our dear state that has stood by them all the way, the health workers and all those who contributed in one way or the other in the fight against this unseen but vicious enemy of mankind. The health commissioner and all members of the medical team got kudos,” he said.

One of the former patients said: “Initially, I found it hard to settle into the facility. In fact, the first two days I spent here were so lonely for me, but I gradually settled and found a companion in my fellow ward mates. The doctors and other health workers who attended to us were amazing and we appreciate their sacrifices.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, warned that this was not the time to relax, but to maintain vigilance against coronavirus because of the community infection that is beginning to be experienced. “We should be sober as the battle continues.

“I, therefore, advise Lagosians to remain steadfast as they stick to the rules of hygiene we have been told to practise. Let us continue to observe social distancing. Let us remain indoors, shunning the temptation to breach the presidential restriction that has been placed on our state so that the gains made so far in the fight against COVID-19 is not eroded. We should shun any gathering for whatever reason at this delicate period.

“Reports of youths gathering for social and sporting activities – as well as those massing for religious purposes – are unfortunate. This kind of insensitivity could be a weak link in our collective effort to break the chain of transmission of the infection.

“The order for law enforcement agents to ensure that residents comply with the directive to stay indoors remains. I enjoin members of the Organised Private Sector and others to read the Federal Government’s guidelines on the restriction of movement so that the directive is not breached in any way.”

While assuring Lagosians of victory, he said: “I assure you that at the end of it all, we will hoist a flag of victory with your co-operation and by the grace of The Almighty.”