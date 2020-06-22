Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Ninety-three COVID-19 patients have so far been discharged from Abia State Isolation Centre in Amachara Specialist Hospital, Umuahia, after they were treated and tests confirmed them negative for the virus.

The State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who disclosed this in Umuahia, explained that more patients of COVID-19 who have been successfully treated of the virus would be discharged this week if their expected negative results from the NCDC laboratory are out.

Okiyi Kalu said the cause of the death of three COVID-19 patients in Abia State on Sunday was because their cases were bad before their arrival to the isolation centres, just as he used the forum to advise persons who may be having symptoms of the virus to submit themselves immediately for the test.

‘If the number one citizen of the state can come out publicly to announce his status that he’s COVID-19 positive, I don’t see why any person can continue to hide his or her status, thereby infecting others,’ he contended.

The Abia Information Commissioner announced that the state COVID-19 laboratory centres being established by the state government in Umuahia and Aba would soon take off, saying that officials of the NCDC came to the state on Sunday to inspect the two different facilities at the Amachara and Abia State Teaching Hospital, Aba, and thereafter gave the places a clean bill of health.