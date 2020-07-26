With half of the year gone, it is quite necessary for all individuals, workers, business executives, traders, couples, corporate and private organizations, all human beings both old and young to begin to look inwards and overhaul characters, spiritually and emotionally. In the last four months that COVID-19 ravaged the world, it also became a very big eye opener for one to become a change agent. There have been a lot of atrocities going in in various homes, sectors of the economy while all pretend as if it is well. The frauds, looting, indictments, accusations and counter-accusation, stealing at high and low places, all actors should use the opportunity of the mid-year review and change for good.

Now, couples who are still in the business of throwing tantrums, holding each other by the jugular, blaming each other about a child’s misconduct, you need to take stock of yourselves and ask, is this the best possible way. Most of those contentious issues might be things that can be easily resolved without a third party. Do you feel cheated, abused, neglected in your union? Is your partner crying and complaining for a particular subject and you refuse to retrace your footstep around him or her? This is the time for both to take a walk together and review their relationship and lives as charged by God in holy union.

Again, are you in a joint business to defraud your partner or organization? Is your agenda to destroy the agreement, Memorandum of Association in such a place? Are you diverting and directing both business opportunities and clients to where one gets commissions? Are you in a position of authority to shortchange others? Are you also in a trading center or business premises to destroy others with slanderous statements, gossiping, jealous, acrimony and bitterness? Have one ever seen such character thrive for once? Take stock of yourself and change for the better. Are you a rapist from the pit of hell? Have you raped and went scot-free or are you planning to rape? May God deliver you from stony heart.

Interestingly, a lot of people see worshipping centers as a holy place and that is what it should be. It is a place that should be revered and be treated as a holy center, but human nature is trying to abuse such privileges. Are you a religious leader whose duty is to sleep with your married women congregants or rape them and their daughters? Do you see the holy place as a business arena where cheap payable miracle happens? Are you a religious head who is into rituals? Repent and retrace your footsteps for no one can mock God. To the other congregants both men and women who sleep and wake up from churches all day as an excuse, what has happened in the last four months where COVID-19 played strong? It has exposed laziness among men and women who use church activities as a cover up for indolence. What about those hustlers who call themselves pastors when they are not? What about ladies who seduce, exchange and sell children from church premises? Men who claim to be distracted, I charge you today to ignore such diversions and mind your business wherever you are. Men, who go to church to look for ready-made saintly wives, hope you are also working on yourselves to be the best of the husbands. Go and take a review of yourself and turn a new leaf.

Healthcare givers are you putting in your best to win that exalted laurel when the roll is called up yonder? Is part of your medical practice to divert patients to your private clinic to get them better treated, skyrocket the price while running down your primary constituency? Do you neglect your first responsibility in the hospital where you are employed, identified with and receive salary to attend to your patients in your private hospital? Accusing fingers have been pointing to Medical practitioners who exchange babies from various birth centers? Have you closed your heart to tell a new mother that her child died while you arrange for a buyer? Have you treated a patient out of carelessness, anger and bitterness to end someone’s life? Do you steal the drugs meant for patients to treat your own people outside the hospital where you work? Are a nurse and a chatterbox who lacks comportment? Are you the anger-filled type? Review yourself now.

To our dear office workers, what are your responsibilities? Are you really interested in that job or see it as a part time. Are you the scheming, excuse-giving type? Do you attend to your private business first and make your official responsibility a second-class citizen. Are you engaged in other things that encroach on the time for your job? Bankers, are you assigned to automated teller machines (ATM) to steal other peoples’ money? What about the managers who love to have carnal knowledge of all female workers within the official premises? This is mid-year review in case one is lost in transition and wondering what is happening here. Are you a bossy and arrogant boss? Are you too full of yourself that you pay no attention to other’s plight? Can your people trust and rely on you? Can they identify you as a true leader in your absence or play in your presence and shave your hair at your back? Are you a boss to some and enemy to others? Are you a tribalistic, fair weather, chop-and-clean mouth boss? There is need to take a standard practice and ask questions about oneself. To our dear caterers, it is a time to stand on the truth and cook without cheating your clients. Learn how to present quality that is worth your client’s finance.

Are you an apprentice in your master’s and madam’s care but your heart is so deep to commit evil? A story was told of a head apprentice in a massive tile shop who was also sleeping with his master’s wife. What an evil servant! How can a servant summon courage to ‘explore’ his boss’s property? As he shared madam with his boss, in no time, his boss died of sexually transmitted diseases; madam followed and the head boy servant was the next in the row of deaths. Are you a faithful servant? Most of the time, masters, madams and guardians are blamed for excesses, but there are some servants that are dreadful. Teachers, how far? Has private lesson become more important than the normal school activities? Retrace your footsteps.

Nigerian politicians! Which way forward? The electorate cannot be complaining while you turn deaf ears to their cries and pleas. Are you in office to only enrich yourself and yours while your citizens cry in perpetuity? What actually are the electorate expecting from their elected men and women? Good roads, power supplies, clean water resources, functional health care system, quality education to mention a few. While some quarters of the world decry the presence of COVID-19, somehow some people saw it as a change agent. It has actually healed, bound together and exposed a lot of undiscovered atrocities going on high and low places. It has exposed looters who do not want the country to move forward. For those whose duty is grab and grab in power from all corners within a short period, those who have degrees in fainting and all sorts of fraudulent moves; this is the time to review your activities because Vox Populi, Vox Dei.(The voice of the people is the voice of God).