Chuks Onuoha, Aba.

Members of Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA) have announced one month free rent for all tenants in Abia State.

The resolution followed the monthly meeting of the association, which had in attendance the relevant stakeholders. The document to that effect was signed by the President General of the Association, Chief Alphonsus A. Udeigbo, the Secretary General, Comrade Benson Imo and the PRO, Comrade Innocent Okoye.

Udeigbo who spoke on the matter said that the gesture was to cushion the effect of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“We want to say here that we the landlords also feel the pains of our tenants as well as cry when they cry. What we have done is the smallest way of telling them that we care, and that we would have done more if we could do more,” he said.