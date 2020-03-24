Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) has arrived Abuja isolation centre located at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, Abuja, for commencement of treatment.

A reliable source at the hospital confirmed to our correspondent in Abuja, that Abba Kyari arrived at the facility on Tuesday, shortly after the result of coronavirus test conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) returned positive.

The source could not confirm if three of his staff who were said to had also tested positive for coronavirus were with him at the isolation centre.

The source also debunked social media reports that one of the ventilators at the UATH had been allegedly moved to Presidential Villa, apparently, to carter for the chief of staff and others who might have tested positive for coronavirus.

The source said: “I can confirm that, as of this evening (Tuesday) no ventilator was moved. Both of them are intact. One is located at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and the other one is at the Isolation centre. Both of them are there.”

As of 1pm on March 24, 2020, there were 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, 39 active cases, 2 discharged, 1 death.