Fred Itua, Abuja

Some presidential aides and other sympathisers who attended the burial of late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, have tested negative for COVID-19.

There was an outrage after many aides to the President attended the funeral, held at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, despite an existing lockdown and a ban on social gathering.

Following the outcry, FCT Health officials traded and quarantined those who attended and were likely exposed. Senior Government officials were however exempted from the compulsory isolation.

In a statement on Sunday by the Acting secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mohammed Kawu said: “The Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT Administration, is happy to announce that the individuals exposed during the burial of late Chief of staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, have completed their 14 days of isolation.

“Tests were conducted on them and they have all tested negative to COVID 19. They have been reunited with their families.”