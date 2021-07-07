From Fred Itua, Abuja

Worried by the increasing cost of COVID-19 tests for Nigerians seeking to travel out of the country, an indigenous company based in Abia State, Bundi International Diagnostics, said it would soon unveil a new technology that will crash the cost of such tests in the country.

Currently, average cost of COVID-19 test in Nigeria is N49, 000 in government-approved laboratories.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Bob Udeagha who lamented the high cost of the test, said there is need to crash the cost to below N5, 000 in view of current economic realities.

He said: “Right now, COVID-19 test is about N49, 000. In America it is free. COVID-19 test should be free. We want to crash this price to below N5,000 in order to assist Nigerian travellers.

“Through our team of researchers and partnership with another American company, Nigerians will soon be able to have access to COVID-19 Antigen Detection Rapid Test kits at very affordable prices. The Federal Ministry of health (FMOH) is fully aware of our organization and we have been partnering with them since 2005.

“We have seen and experienced the financial burden placed on many Nigerians especially those traveling outside of the country and those returning home due to the high cost of taking COVID-19 test which is available in many parts of the world free of charge. To address this issue, our team of researchers believe that many Nigerians are soon going to benefit from this research and partnership that has produced locally manufactured COVID-19 Antigen Detection Rapid Test.”

The Nigerian company had years ago developed a Rapid HIV/AIDS test kit which is now listed on the website of the United States Agency for International Development USAID as one of its approved test kits.

Udeagha also advocated the use of air purifiers in hospitals, especially for surgical procedures and other enclosed spaces to help reduce the rate of COVID-19 transmission.

He said: “In our quest to find solutions to this global pandemic called COVID-19 and the rate of devastation that it has brought to the entire world, our team of researchers have gone into active partnership with an American company and have come up with a device that provides continuous and proactive surface and air disinfection for all indoors spaces.

“This device has been tested and proven to purify surfaces and protect us (while indoors) from the harmful gases/smoke, pathogens, odours and volatile organic compounds, including the SARS-COV-2 virus (the virus that causes COVID-19). This device from our American partner is the only patented photo catalytic oxidation technology that will assist Nigerians purify and deliver good quality air in all indoor spaces.

“Simply put, this Air purifier’s patented solution first creates protective molecules that actively combat airborne and surface pathogens. These molecules are created continuously to fill indoor spaces where they seek out and destroy any pathogens that enter including the virus that causes COVID-19; it does not wait for the pathogens to come to us it goes after it and neutralize it.”