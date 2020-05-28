Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has declared one Mr Emmanuel Ononiwu wanted for refusing to submit himself for appropriate medical management and isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, said the index case, whose last tracked location was around Asa Triangle in Aba South LGA, escaped from a temporary holding facility in Aba prior to movement to an isolation centre after being informed of his COVID-19 status.

Chief Okiyi-Kalu said all subsequent appeals made to him through his phone line, 08033484117, fell on deaf ears as he insisted that he will not turn himself in and has gone ahead to switch off his line along with that of his spouse who is also required to come in immediately for testing.

The commissioner implored the public that ‘If seen anywhere, please report to the nearest security agency or call 0700 2242 362, but do not approach him without full protection to avoid infection.’

He urged enforcement teams all over the state to be on the lookout and take the patient in as soon as he is found.

Okiyi-Kalu advised all those who had contact with the index case in the past 14 days to call 0700 2242 362 and submit themselves for testing.

‘We strongly advise all citizens and residents to be vigilant and take the necessary measures to protect themselves. Do not leave your house without wearing your face mask appropriately and ensure you maintain social distance at all times.’

He reminded the people that COVID-19 is real and said if they can take responsibility as individuals, they can win the battle against the virus in the state and country.