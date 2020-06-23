Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Ninety-three COVID-19 patients have so far been discharged from Abia State isolation centre in Amachara Specialist Hospital, Umuahia after they were treated and tests confirmed them negative.

Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, who disclosed this in Umuahia, said more patients of COVID-19, who have been successfully treated of the virus, would be discharged this week if their expected negative results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory are out.

Kalu said the cause of the death of three COVID-19 patients in Abia State on Sunday was because their cases were bad before they arrived at the isolation centres, just as he used the forum to advise persons who may be having symptoms of the virus to submit themselves immediately for test.

“If the number one citizen of the state can come out publicly to announce his status that he is COVID-19 positive, I don’t see why any person can continue to hide his or her status, thereby infecting others,” he said.

The commissioner said the COVID-19 laboratory centres being established by the government in Umuahia and Aba would soon take off, saying NCDC officials came to the state on Sunday to inspect the two facilities at the Amachara and Abia State Teaching Hospital, Aba and thereafter gave a clean bill of health.

He urged residents to always report at the centres whenever they have the virus symptoms.