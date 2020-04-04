The Abia Government has introduced a 30-minute free airtime radio worship programme for Saturday and Sunday in view of the lockdown arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would be recalled that the state government had restricted movements as well as banned social gatherings as one of the measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

However, in a statement on Friday, the Commissioner for Information, Mr John Okiyi, urged interested denominations to take advantage of the free radio airtime to reach their followers.

Okiyi said that the live worship would be aired by the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA), Umuahia and approval had been given for Saturday April 4 and Sunday April 5, 2020.

The statement thus read in part:

“To ameliorate the effects of the current COVID-19 induced lockdown on religious worship in Abia State, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has approved free 30 minutes airtime radio worship via BCA 88.1 FM, Umuahia.

“Denominations wishing to take advantage of this offer are to contact the Director-General of BCA.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Samuel Egbuta of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Umuahia Township District, has urged Christians not to allow the current lockdown arising from the COVID-19 pandemic to diminish their faith in God.

In a sermon during the half-hour free religious worship, Egbuta appealed to Christians to see the period as a time to reflect on the goodness of God.

Preaching on the topic ‘Count it All Joy’, the cleric said that God uses problems and challenges to motivate His people.

Egbuta, who took his Bible reading from James 1:2-4, said that God was touched by the current situation of His people.

“When things go wrong, do not blame God. He is touched by our situation. God is still on the throne,” he said.

He urged Christians to erase their fears, move on and see the period as an opportunity to grow their faith in God.

“We shall all be alive to testify to God’s goodness after COVID-19 pandemic,” Egbuta said. (NAN)