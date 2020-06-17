Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 yesterday sealed a

new generation church (Chapel of Answers International Church),

located at No. 86 Jubilee road by Kent Street in Aba, Abia State.

The committee had visited the commercial city following reports that

people and organizations were not complying with government directives

to contain the spread of the virus.

When the committee arrived the church, members of the church were seen

holding meeting without observing any of the COVID-19 protocol as

given by WHO and NCDC.

Equally, the committee led by the Secretary to the State Government

(SSG)/chairman, state COVID-19 committee, Chris Ezem also sealed an

electrical plaza opposite the Ariaria International Market.

Speaking after the exercise, Ezem said that the church and electrical

plaza were sealed for violating the COVID-19 protocol and guidelines.

The SSG who was not pleased with what he met on ground at the Ariaria

international market when the team visited that market threatened to

shut it down if the traders and the leadership of the market fail to

comply with the government directives on COVID-19 protocols.

According to him, the scenario at Ariaria shows the ineffectiveness of

the leadership of the market and members of the COVID-19 task force in

ensuring that the guidelines on the reopening of the market was

strictly adhered to by the traders and shop owners.

He also frowned at the unhygienic nature of the market where some

traders displayed some edibles on the road, making vehicular movement

in the market difficult.

“We are not doing anything that is out of place. Government directives

and protocols of religious worship are very explicit. Government

directives are that religious worshippers can worship on Sundays; 50

persons per stream, two persons per pew and observe social distance

and other protocols.

“We made it clear that there should be no mid-week activities. Lagos

State just withdrew from the opening churches and Mosques because of

the events that are unfolding”.

He warned that government would not allow few individuals to risk the

lives of Abians, adding that government was making every effort to

ensure that the people are safe.

Eze ordered for the prosecution of aan assistant pastor of the church

that was sealed.

The commissioner for Information said government was not happy with

the attitude to residents of the state particularly Aba as it concerns

obeying the laid down directives to check the pandemic.

He said it was disheartening that despite the number of persons

infected on daily basis, some people still believe the virus does not

exist and opined that the task force would continue to arrest and

prosecute defaulters until they come to terms with the present

realities.