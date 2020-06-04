Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has threatened to prosecute religious leaders

who flagrantly disobey her directive on COVID-19 protocols before the

State Mobile Courts. In addition, all such places of worship would be

sealed off.

In a release signed Chris Ezem, Secretary to Abia State

Government/Chairman, Abia State COVID-19 Committee, said government

was dismayed at the attitude of some church leaders who carry out

Sunday service with more than 50 persons per stream and pay leap

service to wearing of face masks and protocols of good hygiene during

service.

“Government frowns at flagrant disobedience of this directive and will

henceforth not hesitate to seal off such places of worship and also

prosecute the leaders before the State Mobile Courts.

“As the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 keeps soaring in Nigeria, Abia

State government is concerned about the safety of all Abians and

residents alike.

As it were, Abians are to note that all COVID-19 protocols must be

observed particularly as it affects burials, markets, local and

intrastate transport and religious worships etc”.

The release equally enjoined operators of eateries, medics and

supermarkets to ensure that their customers wear face masks and comply

with necessary protocols on hygiene.

“Our task force will continue to pay unscheduled visits to these

outfits to ensure compliance. All Eateries are advised to operate on

take away basis”, government directed.

While the state government said it observed that some markets in the

state operate outside the approved market days of Mondays, Wednesdays

and Fridays from 9am to 3pm, it however stated that government would

henceforth hold responsible transition committee chairmen and

traditional ruler of any community that abuse market directive and

will take decisive action against them.

The release relaxed the curfew imposed on the state in the wake of the

COVID-19 pandemic to run from 10pm to 4am in line with federal

government directives.

The release directed all TC chairmen to strictly man their respective

borders in liaison with the State Homeland Security/vigilante groups

as the state land borders remain closed while the ban on interstate

travels subsists. It stressed that Government would take serious

measures against any local government that fails to apply with these

directives.