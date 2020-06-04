Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Abia State Government has threatened to prosecute religious leaders
who flagrantly disobey her directive on COVID-19 protocols before the
State Mobile Courts. In addition, all such places of worship would be
sealed off.
In a release signed Chris Ezem, Secretary to Abia State
Government/Chairman, Abia State COVID-19 Committee, said government
was dismayed at the attitude of some church leaders who carry out
Sunday service with more than 50 persons per stream and pay leap
service to wearing of face masks and protocols of good hygiene during
service.
“Government frowns at flagrant disobedience of this directive and will
henceforth not hesitate to seal off such places of worship and also
prosecute the leaders before the State Mobile Courts.
“As the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 keeps soaring in Nigeria, Abia
State government is concerned about the safety of all Abians and
residents alike.
As it were, Abians are to note that all COVID-19 protocols must be
observed particularly as it affects burials, markets, local and
intrastate transport and religious worships etc”.
The release equally enjoined operators of eateries, medics and
supermarkets to ensure that their customers wear face masks and comply
with necessary protocols on hygiene.
“Our task force will continue to pay unscheduled visits to these
outfits to ensure compliance. All Eateries are advised to operate on
take away basis”, government directed.
While the state government said it observed that some markets in the
state operate outside the approved market days of Mondays, Wednesdays
and Fridays from 9am to 3pm, it however stated that government would
henceforth hold responsible transition committee chairmen and
traditional ruler of any community that abuse market directive and
will take decisive action against them.
The release relaxed the curfew imposed on the state in the wake of the
COVID-19 pandemic to run from 10pm to 4am in line with federal
government directives.
The release directed all TC chairmen to strictly man their respective
borders in liaison with the State Homeland Security/vigilante groups
as the state land borders remain closed while the ban on interstate
travels subsists. It stressed that Government would take serious
measures against any local government that fails to apply with these
directives.
