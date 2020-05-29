Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Abia state Government has warned private school owners in the state to
desist from the secret reopening of their schools in the face of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement from the Ministry of Education said it has come to the
knowledge of the Ministry that some proprietors are secretly reopening
and running their private schools despite Government’s directive to
the contrary.
The Ministry warned that COVID-19 is real and as such, no school
proprietor should elevate his or her personal gain above the life and
well-being of the Abia child.
The Ministry noted that the State Government under Governor Dr Okezie
Ikpeazu started Radio/TV Classroom Program to cater for the interest
of all Abia children while they are at home as a result of the
restrictions necessitated by COVID-19 and wondered why private school
owners were hell bent on having the children back to school.
“Everyone is expected to take advantage of this platform and ensure
our children learn conveniently at home in this trying time without
constituting a risk to either themselves or to others instead of
secretly running school activities that completely negate the basic
expectation of protecting the Abia child against the ravaging
coronavirus”.
It continued, “Consequently, all those operating any form of physical
school activities for pupils and students are hereby strongly advised
to desist from carrying on with such activities immediately. Anyone
caught in these practice after this announcement will face the full
weight of the consequences of their action even up to closing down
such schools permanently and also blacklisting the Proprietor”.
The Ministry however assured the public that it would announced when
it is right to reopen schools, pointing out that all Schools would
remain closed in the interest of all citizens and residents of the
state.
Leave a Reply