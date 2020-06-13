Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the hardship Nigerians are passing through due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of Igbo from Abia State under the Umbrella of Ohuhu Welfare Union, Plateau State have presented COVID-19 relief to their women to cushion the adversed effect of lockdown in the country.

President of the group, Chief Patrick Nwabuisi Emelike, who presented the relief in Jos, said their members have not access their businesses for more than three months due to the Pandemic and most have used their capitals for feeding.

He explained that only few of the beneficiaries received palliative from the state government that was why the Executive of the group decided to surprised the women to uplift their standard of living.

“The plights of our people is not different from the plight of everybody in Nigeria now, we are not use to begging for alms but it has become so necessary now because people who usually go out for business can’t now not because they are lazy but they can’t go out because of the times and we feel it is necessary for us to help ourselves to stay alive.”

Chief Emelike said they have in the past committed most of their resources for developmental projects in Plateau and Abia State but the situation has compelled them to use what they have at the moment for feeding to enable them remain alive.

He called on the state and federal government to look their way in the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the dreaded virus.

The Chair-Lady of Ohuhu Welfare Union, Mrs Charity Amade expressed gratitude for the relief and said most Igbo women and into business but they have been lock out of business since the COVID-19 fight began.

“We feel very happy because people have being receiving from government and we have not gotten anything, and this time around, our husbands decided to give us the palliative, we are grateful.

“Nobody find it easy because of the COVID19, our business have been affected, we used to go out for business but we can’t go out now and most of us are using our capital for feeding.”

Dr. Iheanfi Onnigbo described the gesture of the Executives as apt and said that will go along way to cushion the effect of the lockdown on families.

He advised members to take all measures outlined by government to fight the dreaded virus serious as the virus is real and has infected some people which resulted to death.